Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus Cadila receives DCGI nod for NAFLD drug in India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India DCGI for Saroglitazar Mg, used for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD, in the country. In January this year, Saroglitazar Mg received an approval for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:41 IST
Zydus Cadila receives DCGI nod for NAFLD drug in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Saroglitazar Mg, used for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), in the country. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the new drug application (NDA) for Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila said the prevalence of NAFLD in India is estimated to be nearly 25-30 per cent of the general population. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a progressive disease of the liver, which starts with fat accumulation in the liver in patients who do not consume alcohol or take it in insignificant amounts, but have risk factors such as overweight or obesity, diabetes mellitus (high blood sugar), hypertension (high blood pressure) or dyslipidemia (abnormal blood lipids). This NAFLD condition could progress to NASH, cirrhosis and liver failure. It is a large unmet medical need as there is currently no approved drug for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH anywhere in the world, Zydus Cadila said. Pankaj Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Group, said with Saroglitazar Mg, the company has been able to successfully offer an innovative medicine for dealing with chronic liver diseases like NAFLD and NASH and helping patients in leading healthier lives.

Saroglitazar Mg was launched in India in September 2013, for the treatment of diabetic dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia in patients with type-2 diabetes not controlled by statins alone. In January this year, Saroglitazar Mg received an approval for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. In March 2020, Saroglitazar Mg had received approval for the treatment of NASH.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made ...

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to ...

Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations

The police in Maharashtras Thane have decided to shut several key flyovers in the city during the New Year celebrations in a bid to curb accidents caused due to rash or drunken driving, an official said on Wednesday. The police have also in...

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an explosion of COVID-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday ahead of the New Years holiday.Please emphasise life over fun, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020