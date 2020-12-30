Left Menu
Infra major JMC gets Rs 698 cr projects in south India

JMC Projects India Ltd has won contracts to build projects worth Rs 698 crore in south India, the civil engineering company said on Wednesday.

30-12-2020
The company provides services across construction sector for major industries.. Image Credit: ANI

JMC Projects India Ltd has won contracts to build projects worth Rs 698 crore in south India, the civil engineering company said on Wednesday. "Our order inflows for the current year have crossed Rs 6,700 crore. We remain confident to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21," said CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi.

He said the recent orders will further strengthen JMC's position in southern India's building and factory market. JMC Projects is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and one of the leading contracting company. In the last three decades, it has contributed towards the country's infrastructure by constructing highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, townships, high-rise buildings, hospitals, industrial units and power plants.

JMC provides services across the construction sector, that is civil, structural and MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing). for major industries and project types. At 10:30 am, the company's scrip was trading 3 per cent higher on BSE Ltd at Rs 68.45.

