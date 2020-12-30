Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan 2 over coronavirus variant

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:48 IST
Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan 2 over coronavirus variant
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The ban on flights from Britain to Norway will be extended until 1600 GMT on Jan. 2 because of ongoing concerns over a mutated strain of the coronavirus, the Norwegian health ministry said late on Tuesday.

"It is still possible that the ban is extended further," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Dec. 21 halted travel from Britain after news that the new virus strain was rapidly spreading.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In UK

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECAS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT ...

Final push to turn out voters in Georgia Senate runoff

Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the US Senate. More than 2.3 million people nearly half the turnout of last months presidential election had a...

Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.The govern...

Lockdown restrictions in Maha extended till Jan 31

The Maharashtra government has extended till January 31, 2021 the lockdown restrictions in the state on account of coronavirus. A circular to this effect was issued on December 29.The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020