Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian shares mixed as boost from US stimulus package fades

The SP 500 lost 0.2 per cent on Tuesday, a day after major indexes notched their latest all-time highs after President Donald Trump signed the USD 900 billion economic relief package.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:01 IST
Asian shares mixed as boost from US stimulus package fades
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after a lackluster day on Wall Street, as the boost from President Donald Trumps signing of the coronavirus relief package faded. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo and Sydney but rallied in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. The S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent on Tuesday, a day after major indexes notched their latest all-time highs after President Donald Trump signed the USD 900 billion economic relief package. An effort by Trump to get bigger, USD 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks for individuals has stalled in the Republican-led Senate. For now, USD 600 checks are set to be delivered, along with other aid, in one of the largest rescue packages of its kind. Investors have been waiting months for such help, which economists say is needed to tide the economy over as coronavirus caseloads surge, leading governments to reimpose restrictions to stem the pandemic. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.6 per cent to 26,989.87, while the Shanghai Composite index advanced 1 per cent to 3,411.44. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.9 per cent to 2,837.08. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5 per cent to 27,444.17, a day after it surged more than 2 per cent to its highest level in more than 30 years. Japanese markets will be closed Thursday through the end of the week, reopening January 4. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent to 6,682.40. Shares rose in Taiwan but fell in India and Southeast Asia.

"After a meteoric rise as risk dominoes toppled one by one this week, stocks fell back to earth a bit overnight,'' Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. "And while larger stimulus paychecks would always be a welcome addition to the Q1 consumption bonanza, the current stimulus level as it sits will drive US growth sufficiently higher bridging the gap when people get vaccinated and return to those activities most impacted by COVID -19 such as dining out, travelling and other personal service-related areas.'' Stocks closed modestly lower Tuesday as investors turned cautious a day after major indexes closed at their latest record highs. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent, in its first decline in four days as investors shifted money away from technology companies, which have been among of the biggest winners since the pandemic began.

Small-company stocks, which have been the biggest gainers this month, fell more than the rest of the market, pulling the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies 1.8 per cent lower, to 1,959.36. It is still on track to end the month 7.7 per cent higher, more than twice as much as the S&P 500. The S&P 500 fell 8.32 points to 3,727.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2 per cent, to 30,335.67. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.4 per cent, to 12,850.22. With two days of trading left in 2020, the S&P 500 is up 15.4 per cent this year, while the Nasdaq is up 43.2 per cent. "Were kind of seeing the same thing we've been seeing, the dichotomy between where the financial markets are and where the actual economy is," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. The recent round of aid from Washington was mostly expected and it would have taken a much bigger package to really make markets jump, he said.

Treasury yields moved higher, a sign of confidence in the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.94 per cent from 0.93 per cent late Tuesday. U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 16 cents to USD 48.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 38 cents to USD 48.00 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 11 cents to USD 51.34 per barrel. The U.S. dollar fell to 103.34 Japanese yen from 103.54 yen. The euro rose to USD 1.2280 from USD 1.2249..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for Season 5 to get released. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.Netflix recently sug...

Russian sumo wrestler, once world's heaviest child, dies aged 21

Russian sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov, who entered the Guinness World Records as the worlds heaviest child in 2003, has died at the age of 21, sports officials in his native region said. Betal Gubzhev, head of the body governing sumo w...

Health Ministry recommends extension of suspension of flights from UK till 7 Jan

The Health Ministry has recommended to the Ministry of Civil Aviation the extension of the temporary suspension of flights originating from the UK into India to be further extended till 7th January Thursday, 2021.This has been recommended b...

Delhi HC extends Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's interim bail considering health condition

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra considering the aggravated medical health condition till January 21, 2021 in connection with an alleged homebuyers fraud matter. Earlier the tria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020