Expanding services to south Indian cities: Findoc Group
Findoc Group Managing Director Hemant Sood also said that the company would expand its team by inducting 25-30 people for unique data study for best financial advisory.We are expanding to south Indian cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:40 IST
Financial advisory firm Findoc Group on Wednesday said it is expanding its services to south Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, with a view to tapping growing business opportunties and pushing its growth. Findoc Group Managing Director Hemant Sood also said that the company would expand its team by inducting 25-30 people for unique data study for best financial advisory.
''We are expanding to south Indian cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. Presently the company employees more than 125 people,'' he said, adding the company is planning to open its office in Gurgaon in the New Year. The firm has 250 franchise-based branches in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal.
In terms of customer base, ''we are targeting to reach more than 20, 000 customers by the end of this fiscal year from the present 12,000,'' he said in a statement. The company provides equity, derivative, commodity currency trading services as well along with complete financial planning services to customers.
ALSO READ
Two Punjab farmers returning from Delhi protest killed in road accident
Farmers' protest at Rajasthan-Haryana border enters third day
Kingpin of cocaine trade in Bengaluru caught
Bengaluru's transit infra projects to unlock real estate development potential: Knight Frank India
Bengaluru, Dec 15 (PTI) Following are today's commodities