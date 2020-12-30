Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctions

Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctionsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:55 IST
Russia said on Wednesday it had expanded its list of British citizens barred from entering the country in response to what it described as unacceptable and ungrounded sanctions imposed in October over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
In a statement announcing the move, the Russian foreign ministry did not name the individuals it has barred.
