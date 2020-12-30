Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olectra-Evey Trans wins 150 EV bus order from PMPL

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans Private Limited EVEY have received the letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. for 150 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:23 IST
Olectra-Evey Trans wins 150 EV bus order from PMPL
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) have received the letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. for 150 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. The order is for the supply of 150 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period in the range of 10-12 years (Contract period). EVEY Trans will procure these 150 electric buses from Olectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period.

With this new order, the total electric buses to be delivered by Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) against above and earlier orders are over 900 buses. These 150 buses order are a part of recently announced L-1 bidder for 353 buses (disclosed on 16th December). ''We are happy to announce that we have bagged 150 electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPL). OGL/EVEY is already operating 150 buses in Pune and with this new order, the fleet size will be 300 Electric buses, which is highest in the country. This is a proud moment for both OGL & EVEY Trans,'' said Sharat Chandra, CEO & CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.

These 12-Meter Air-Conditioned buses will have a seating capacity of 33 + Wheelchair + Driver with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride to the passengers. The buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, a wheelchair for differently-abled and elderly people, Emergency button, USB Sockets for mobile charging. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel more than 200 km on a single charge based on traffic conditions. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in between 2 and 5 hours. It has electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel. About Olectra Greentech Limited (A Group Company of MEIL) Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a public listed company) - part of MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India for Silicone Rubber/Composite Insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

Yes Bank, which was rescued by the Reserve Bank in March after a huge run-on, on Wednesday promoted two key senior management personnel as the chief financial officer and head of human resources. The bank, now majority-owned by State Bank o...

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...

MP: Remains of boy found in forest; tiger attack suspected

The half-eaten body of a 12-year-old boy, suspected to have been killed by a tiger, has been found near a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Pug marks of a tiger were found near the body on Tuesday, ...

Incredible Gifts launches one of the most unique and customized watch collection for its customers

Incredible Gifts brings the most personalised collection of watches The collection is available at a discount of 30 on the Incredible Gifts website Incredible Gifts offers free gift wrapping and delivery to over 3000 cities across India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020