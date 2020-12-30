Olectra-Evey Trans wins 150 EV bus order from PMPL

Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) have received the letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. for 150 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. The order is for the supply of 150 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period in the range of 10-12 years (Contract period). EVEY Trans will procure these 150 electric buses from Olectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period.

With this new order, the total electric buses to be delivered by Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) against above and earlier orders are over 900 buses. These 150 buses order are a part of recently announced L-1 bidder for 353 buses (disclosed on 16th December). ''We are happy to announce that we have bagged 150 electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPL). OGL/EVEY is already operating 150 buses in Pune and with this new order, the fleet size will be 300 Electric buses, which is highest in the country. This is a proud moment for both OGL & EVEY Trans,'' said Sharat Chandra, CEO & CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.

These 12-Meter Air-Conditioned buses will have a seating capacity of 33 + Wheelchair + Driver with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride to the passengers. The buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, a wheelchair for differently-abled and elderly people, Emergency button, USB Sockets for mobile charging. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel more than 200 km on a single charge based on traffic conditions. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in between 2 and 5 hours. It has electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel. About Olectra Greentech Limited (A Group Company of MEIL) Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a public listed company) - part of MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India for Silicone Rubber/Composite Insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.