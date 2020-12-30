Left Menu
Kalpataru Power shares gain over 3 pc on bagging orders worth Rs 900 crore

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL on Wednesday gained over 3 per cent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets. The company said it has won orders in the TD transmission and distribution business from the overseas market.In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new ordersnotification of award of about Rs 900 crore.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday gained over 3 per cent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets. The stock jumped 3.36 per cent to close at Rs 318.30 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 4.61 per cent to Rs 322.15.

On the NSE, it went up by 3.25 per cent to close at Rs 318. The company said it has won orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business from the overseas market.

In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 900 crore. KPTL said it has also bagged the engineering, procurement, and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India.

