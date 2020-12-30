Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green Energy commissions 100-MW solar power project in Gujarat

With this commissioning, AGELs total operational renewable power capacity grows to 2,950 MW, showing a compound average growth rate of 55 per cent since March 2016.The plant will be connected to its Energy Network Operation Centre ENOC that continuously monitors and analyses performance of over 80 solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:40 IST
Adani Green Energy commissions 100-MW solar power project in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Khirsara in Gujarat. ''Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 100 MW solar power project at Khirsara, Gujarat, ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date (COD) as per its 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA ) with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam India (GUVNL),'' AGEL said in a statement.

The PPA is priced at Rs 2.44 per kilowatt-hour, as on Tuesday (December 29). With this commissioning, AGEL's total operational renewable power capacity grows to 2,950 MW, showing a compound average growth rate of 55 per cent since March 2016.

The plant will be connected to its Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of over 80 solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India, it added. AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 14,195 MW, including 11,245 MW awarded and under-implementation projects. It targets commissioning of a renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025.

Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO of AGEL, stated, ''Adani Green is committed to creating a sustainable future through rapid project execution capability in line with the global best practices in the renewable energy sector.'' He added that the commencement of 100 MW solar power project in Khirsara, Kutchh, Gujarat is in line with the Adani Group's legacy of scale and speed, and is another significant step towards achieving its vision of 25 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy by 2025. AGEL, a Adani Group company, has a renewable portfolio of over 14 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia slaps more UK nationals with entry bans over Navalny

Russia has decided to expand the number of British nationals barred from entering the country in response to the unacceptable and unfounded UK sanctions over the poisoning of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russias Foreign Ministry annou...

U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow

The U.S. Senate was due on Wednesday to hold a procedural vote that could pave the way for Congress to override President Donald Trumps veto of a key defense bill, as tension between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders grows...

Two held in connection with trader's murder

Police here have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a trader, a statement said on Wednesday. The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, the two people were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the mu...

Man who had fired in air at Shaheen Bagh’s anti-CAA protest site joins BJP, expelled hours later

The BJP on Wednesday admitted into its fold a man who had allegedly opened fire in the air early this year at an anti-CAA protest site in South East Delhis Shaheen Bagh but cancelled his party membership hours later. The membership of Kapil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020