Three US firms currently engaged with domestic cos for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines: Com Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three US-based companies are currently engaged with their Indian counterparts for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines in India, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry added that COVID-19 has led to increased trade and cooperation between India and the US. ''Three USA companies are currently engaged with their Indian counterparts for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines in India,'' it said without giving more details. It also said the proposed free trade agreement between India and Mauritius is near finalisation as negotiations for trade in goods and services have been completed. In a free trade agreement, two trading partners cut or eliminate duties on majority of goods traded between them. ''India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) negotiations for trade in goods and trade in services, have been completed. The agreement is near finalisation,'' it said while listing major highlights of the Department of Commerce during 2020. India exports petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, cereals, cotton and electrical machinery, apparel and clothing accessories to Mauritius. The island nation's exports to India include iron and steel, pearls, precious/semi-precious stones and optical, photographic and precision instruments.

