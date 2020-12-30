Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK stocks fall as Britain tightens curbs over virus fears

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas of England would be placed under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious variant of the virus is spreading across the country. "More lockdowns doesn’t help market sentiment in the short term.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:56 IST
UK stocks fall as Britain tightens curbs over virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit:

British stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing early gains as fears over a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus led to most of the country being placed under tighter restrictions, even as Britain approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.7%, after hitting a fresh 10-month high in the previous session.

Miners and consumer stocks, mainly Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Diageo were the biggest drag on the index. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday more areas of England would be placed under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious variant of the virus is spreading across the country.

"More lockdowns doesn't help market sentiment in the short term. There will be an economic knock-on effect upon that," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Britain is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with the country recording one of the world's highest death tolls of around 65,000 by mid-December, while the emergence of a more infectious virus variant has compounded its problems.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, hoping that rapid action will help it stem a record surge of infections. Shares of AstraZeneca closed 0.8% lower.

"AstraZeneca said it will not look to profiteer from the vaccine which is fantastic for society, but the market saw it as selfish and ungrateful," Mould said. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, shed 0.9%, although British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

In a positive turn for the economy, British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, mortgage lender Nationwide said. In company news, Energean rose 3.8% after saying it would acquire the remaining 30% stake in its Israeli offshore fields.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal village in West Bengal's Birbhum lacks toilet facilities; Mamata pays visit, assures aid

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Locals of Ballabpur Danga village in West Bengals Birbhum district said that their village lacks basic facilities like toilets and clean water. However, they are now hopeful that things might change as Chief Ministe...

Syrian state media says 28 killed in a bus ambush in Deir al-Zor

Twenty eight people were killed in a terrorist attack on a bus along a main highway in Syrias Deir Zor province that borders Iraq, Syrian state media said on Wednesday.There were no more details of the incident in an area where mostly Syria...

Brazil eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine after UK approval

Brazil will soon weigh emergency-use approval for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after Britain gave the green light on Wednesday, as Latin Americas largest country rushes to catch up with immunization programs underway around the hard-hit re...

BJP cancels induction of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar

BJP on Wednesday canceled the membership of Kapil Gurjar, who on February 1 had opened fire near the Shaheen Bagh protest site.A press note from the BJP on Wednesday in Hindi read, Today in the metropolitan office, some youths who were from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020