Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Iran's Cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported. Describing Iran's handling of the situation as "unacceptable", Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:08 IST
Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Iran's Cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Describing Iran's handling of the situation as "unacceptable", Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice. According to the IRNA report, an Iranian government statement said: "The cabinet approved the provision of $150,000 or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high. Ukraine's foreign ministry said the compensation should be set through talks, taking into account international practice, after establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice.

"The Ukrainian side expects from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the aircraft shooting down," ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, adding that Iran had yet to implement earlier agreements, without giving details. "This situation is especially unacceptable, since we are talking about the fate of innocent people," Nikolenko said.

Iran's transport minister Mohammad Eslami told state television that the final report on the crash had been sent to the countries participating in the investigation. Iranian Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said an indictment will be issued in less than a month against "those whose negligence caused the accident", the semi-official news agency Fars reported. Iranian officials have said the case was being handled by a military court.

In a preliminary report in July, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization blamed a misaligned radar system and lack of communication between the air defence operator and his commanders for the downing of the plane. Under United Nations rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated. Canada has also played a role as the home of many of the victims on the downed plane.

International rules on air crash investigations known as Annex 13 include a recommendation that a final report appears within 12 months, which in this case runs until early January, though many high-profile probes take longer. A spokeswoman for the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada said by email the agency was informed that a "draft investigation report was going to be distributed" this week, although the TSB will not have access to it. The TSB will only receive a copy of the final report when published.

Habib Haghjoo, an Iranian-born Canadian who lost his daughter and granddaughter in the crash, said he did not trust the news from Tehran and stressed that his priority is the report. "They want to wrap it up," he said of Iran. "We want the truth." (Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Giles Elgood, Jonathan Oatis and Jan Harvey)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new coronavirus infections above 26,000 over 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 26,457 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, up sharply from 11,395 on Tuesday, and a level unseen since Nov. 18.France, which launched its gradual vaccination campaign Sunday, s...

Biden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Bidens transition...

Shots first, questions later: Britain's new COVID-19 vaccine rollout approach

Britain said on Wednesday it would prioritise making sure that more people receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine quickly over giving a second shot to those who have already had one, a change in strategy as the country battles recor...

Twenty-two killed in attack on Aden airport after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020