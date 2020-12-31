COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

It stated that not more than 5 people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19. However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.