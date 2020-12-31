Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:33 IST
L&T's construction arm bags 'significant' orders in overseas, domestic market
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has received orders in the overseas and domestic market. The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the 'significant' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

''The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for two of its businesses,'' L&T said in a regulatory filing. L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has won two transmission line packages in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These lines are expected to strengthen the grid in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia and facilitate power evacuation.

Its water and effluent treatment business has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) order in Gujarat to execute a package in the SAUNI Yojna Link 3. Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) is a project launched by the government to fill various reservoirs by diverting floodwaters overflowing from the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada river to drought areas in Gujarat.

L&T said it has already completed four packages in the Sauni Yojana for the same client. Shares of L&T were trading 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 1,300.60 apiece on BSE.

