Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta wins Radhikapur west coal block in Odisha

Vedanta Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for Radhikapur west coal block located in Angul district of Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the company's Jharsuguda aluminium smelter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:12 IST
Vedanta wins Radhikapur west coal block in Odisha
The coal block is an optimal fit for Jharsuguda aluminium smelter. Image Credit: ANI

Vedanta Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for Radhikapur west coal block located in Angul district of Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the company's Jharsuguda aluminium smelter. The coal block is an optimal fit for Jharsuguda smelter, given its logistical location and annual capacity, the company said.

The mine has total reserves of 312 million tonnes and an approved per annum extraction capacity of six million tonnes. "Once operational, it will provide fuel security and improve power availability. It will also further strengthen the company's aluminium and power operations and performance," said Vedanta.

Vedanta is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium and power sectors across India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-A divided United Kingdom exits EU's orbit, enters Brexit unknown

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain Brexit future that will shape the fortunes of its people for generations to come. B...

Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home

Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Years Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities from home, after the islands first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Brita...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several countries looked to approve coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford and Sinopharm, amid the spread of the virus variant, while U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci foresaw some semblance of normality by a...

Norwegian rescuers hunt for 10 missing after landslide

Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day.Ten people were inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020