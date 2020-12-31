Vedanta wins Radhikapur west coal block in Odisha

Vedanta Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for Radhikapur west coal block located in Angul district of Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the company's Jharsuguda aluminium smelter. The coal block is an optimal fit for Jharsuguda smelter, given its logistical location and annual capacity, the company said.

The mine has total reserves of 312 million tonnes and an approved per annum extraction capacity of six million tonnes. "Once operational, it will provide fuel security and improve power availability. It will also further strengthen the company's aluminium and power operations and performance," said Vedanta.

Vedanta is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium and power sectors across India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. (ANI)