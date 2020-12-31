Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 strain: Total 25 people in India test positive

New Delhi, Dec 31 PTI A total of 25 people in the country have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:13 IST
New COVID-19 strain: Total 25 people in India test positive
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

A total of 25 people in the country have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. These 25 people include the 20 who were found positiive with the mutated strain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

''All 25 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities,'' the health ministry said. Among the new five cases, the mutated UK strain was detected in four at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and one new case was sequenced at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi, it said. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

''The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs,'' the ministry said on Tuesday, The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far. The ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states and UTs to RT-PCR tests. The Government of India took cognizance of the reports of virus reported from the UK and put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant, it said.

This strategy includes temporary suspension of all flights coming from the UK with effect from the midnight of December 23 till January 7 and mandatory testing of all UK-returned air passengers through RT-PCR test. The samples of all UK returnees found positive in RT-PCR test will be genome sequenced by a consortium of 10 government labs i.e. INSACOG. Also, a meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 was held on December 26 to consider and recommend testing, treatment, surveillance and containment strategy.

Besides, standard operating protocol for states and UTs to tackle the mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 was issued on December 22.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar extends international flight ban till January end

Yangon Myanmar, December 31 ANIXinhua Myanmars Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January. The ministry on Thursday issued an an...

No relief from biting cold in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 4.4 degrees C

Intense cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan where over a dozen districts recorded night temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Thursday. The mercury dipped to to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in ...

Tripura plans to strengthen laboratory infrastructure amid concern over new COVID strain

Amid concern over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the country, the Tripura government has decided to strengthen the infrastructure of laboratories where coronavirus tests are being conducted, a minister ...

UPDATE 1-A divided United Kingdom exits EU's orbit, enters Brexit unknown

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain Brexit future that will shape the fortunes of its people for generations to come. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020