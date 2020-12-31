Auriga Research Partners with PerkinElmer, Inc. to conduct COVID19 testing at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BIAL)

The dedicated laboratory by Auriga Research equipped with PerkinElmer's COVID-19 solutions to test inbound and outbound passengers at the airport facility New Delhi, Dec 31st, 2020 - Auriga Research India Pvt Ltd., Research Wing at Arbro Pharmaceuticals, partnered with global health leader PerkinElmer, Inc. to conduct testing at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BIAL). The program will include a COVID-19 sample collection booth near the gates and have a testing facility on the premises at BIAL. Mr. Hari Marar, President and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said "The well-being of passengers is our utmost priority and it is our core responsibility to provide for everything to keep them safe and sound. This testing facility is a step towards breaking the chain of community spread of the virus" The testing facility operated by Auriga Research will use PerkinElmer's RT-PCR test kits, which are approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and CE-IVD. Auriga will also use PerkinElmer's RNA extraction kits and chemagic™ 360 nucleic acid extraction solution for sample preparation. Using PerkinElmer's comprehensive workflow solution will enable rapid sample processing at higher volumes, thereby decreasing the turnaround time.

Dr. Saurabh Arora, Managing Director, Auriga Research and Arbro Pharmaceuticals, said, "This testing facility is NABL approved and is open to the outbound and inbound passengers for on-demand tests as per the ICMR guidelines with provisions to generate reports in 6-8 hours. This Laboratory will also have the capability to check for surface-oriented COVID-19 infection. This will further help to ensure a safe environment for all the travellers and airport authorities." "Considering our long-term relationship with Auriga Research, we are excited and proud to be associated with their airport testing facility. PerkinElmer is one of the few companies that provides full workflow solutions for large scale COVID-19 testing, and we think airport screening will make an impact in slowing the spread," said Shripad Joshi, President, India, and South Asia, PerkinElmer. Dr. Saurabh Arora and Mr. Shripad Joshi thanked Mr. Hari and his team for taking up the initiative to join the fight against the pandemic.

PerkinElmer is actively working with specialty and reference diagnostic labs, clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical labs, academia, and governmental and research institutes to battle the pandemic. PerkinElmer's comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings span high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR, automation, ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow based serology testing. About PerkinElmer PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

About PerkinElmer in India With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges in science and health by offering unique instruments, informatics, and service solutions for advanced testing and analysis. Since 1981, PerkinElmer has worked with customers in India, spanning a wide range of markets including pharmaceutical, food, life science, diagnostics, and applied markets. PerkinElmer established direct operations in India in 2004 and currently has more than 10,000 customers and over 550 employees in India and South Asia. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. About Auriga Research Auriga a contract research organization committed to exceeding the requirements of the clients by providing timely services with strict adherence to Regulatory Guidelines. Auriga is dedicatedly focused on bringing up the highest quality clinical research services with flexible tailored solutions at all the time with punctuality & cost effectiveness. Principal objective of Auriga is to help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries across the world by providing inventive, professional, specialized and superior quality service.