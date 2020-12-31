Left Menu
Development News Edition

API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (API) Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:58 IST
API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome
API has reduced its debts and liabilities by nearly Rs 500 crore in 2020.. Image Credit: ANI

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (API) Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd. This will reduce the company's debt on a consolidated basis by Rs 11 crore. Ansal IT City and Park owns 37.5 acres of land in Greater Noida near the national capital.

Mahaluxmi Infrahome is a part of the part of Migsun Group, a leading real estate developer in the Delhi NCR region. The deal is subject to approval of regulatory authorities. API said it reduced its debts and liabilities towards banks and financial institutions by nearly Rs 500 crore in the calendar year 2020.

At 12:45 pm, shares of API were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 11.43 per unit. API currently operates in a range of business verticals such as integrated townships, condominiums, group housing, malls, shopping complex, hotels, special economic zones, IT parks and infrastructure, and utility services. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian rescuers hunt for 10 missing after landslide

Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day. Another 10 people ...

NZ vs Pak: Mohammad Rizwan hails 'mad' Wagner for bowling with broken toe

Pakistan stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan praised aggressive New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner after he bowled with an injured toe in the first Test. Wagner, who bowled with a fractured toe, played a key role in New Zealands thrilling 101-run w...

Precious metals, stones dealers to maintain records of cash deals of Rs 10 lakh

Dealers of precious metals and stones will henceforth have to maintain records of cash transactions worth Rs 10 lakh or more cumulatively with a single customer. The Finance Ministry has notified such dealers in precious metals and stones a...

Digest year-ender for international stories for month of March, 2020

Mar 1Beijing A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deaths. Mar 2Jerusalem Israelis voted in an unprecedented third parliamentary elections in less than a year to break the deadlo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020