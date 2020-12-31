Left Menu
Development News Edition

Precious metals, stones dealers to maintain records of cash deals of Rs 10 lakh

This amendment classifies such dealers as reporting entities and such dealers would have to maintain records of all cash transactions cumulatively in excess of Rs 10 lakhs with a customer, Arora said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:22 IST
Precious metals, stones dealers to maintain records of cash deals of Rs 10 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dealers of precious metals and stones will henceforth have to maintain records of cash transactions worth Rs 10 lakh or more cumulatively with a single customer. The Finance Ministry has notified such dealers in precious metals and stones and also real estate agents with over Rs 20 lakh turnover under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Nangia & Co LLP Director Mayank Arora said the amendment notifying dealers in precious metals and stones aims to plug the loophole wherein cash transactions up to Rs 2 lakh without KYC - PAN and Aadhaar— were allowed in the gems and jewelry sector. ''This amendment classifies such dealers as reporting entities and such dealers would have to maintain records of all cash transactions cumulatively in excess of Rs 10 lakhs with a customer,'' Arora said. He said real estate agents are considered as a reporting entity under the PMLA, 2002.

''Recent amendment to the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules, 2005 has appointed the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs as the Regulator, responsible for specifying procedure and manner of maintaining records by real estate agents,'' Arora added.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash

A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said. A youth was hospitalised when he got severely ...

Probably we will have a very happy New Year: DCGI on COVID-19 vaccine

India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have sto...

South Africa to get firm date on delivery of vaccine by early January, experts say

South Africa will have a firm date on when it will get COVID-19 vaccine in the first few days of January, a senior health ministry official told a television news channel on Thursday.South Africa is one of around 200 countries who have join...

Singapore economy seeing signs of stabilisation, PM says

Singapores economy, which is set for its worst contraction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing signs of stabilisation, its prime minister said on Thursday. After our most severe downturn since independence, we look forward to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020