Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migsun Acquires Stakes of HDFC and Ansal API in 37.5 Acre Ansal IT City Park, Greater Noida

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Migsun Group, one of the names in Delhi NCR real estate to reckon with, has announced acquisition of HDFC and Ansals stake in Ansal IT City Park SEZ Tech Zone, Greater Noida.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:15 IST
Migsun Acquires Stakes of HDFC and Ansal API in 37.5 Acre Ansal IT City Park, Greater Noida

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Migsun Group, one of the names in Delhi NCR real estate to reckon with, has announced acquisition of HDFC and Ansal’s stake in Ansal IT City Park (SEZ) Tech Zone, Greater Noida. The group now plans to develop the 37.5 acre mixed-use project with Commercial, IT, and Industrial. With the latest announcement, Migsun Group will have 100 percent stake after acquiring HDFC’s 37% stake and the rest of Ansal API. Strategically located the project with roads on three sides of the project. Giving details about the newly acquired project, Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group, said, “The project will have 50% IT/ITeS offices, 15% industrial, and 15% commercial. We are committed to make Noida a commercial hub; the new project is in line with our endeavour to provide world-class real estate in Noida region. We have committed ourselves to deliver projects on time. The time is ripe as there is a positive sentiment in the market.” Major export zones in the country, SEZs are given several incentives by the government. “These zones are major contributors to the growth of country’s GDP. By developing this project, we want to be a part of this economic prosperity and bring in employment opportunities for the people in Noida region,” adds Miglani.

The company is currently executing 16 projects, both residential and commercial, in various parts of Delhi NCR. About Migsun Group Migsun Group was set up in 1992 by legendary industrialist Mr. Sunil Miglani. In its three decades of existence, the Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi NCR, collecting various national and international awards. The Group has been a pioneer in design and concepts in the real estate industry. The Group has launched a hospital project also in Ghaziabad.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi virtually lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot through a video conference today. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Governor Gujarat Acharaya Devvrat, Chief Minister Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani were present on...

Intense cold wave to hit North India from Jan 7: IMD

Cold wave in North India will continue till January 2 and it will get intense from next week, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. The weather department also predicted light rain in eastern Rajasthan, Delhi, western Ut...

Singapore economy seeing signs of stabilisation, PM says

Singapores economy, which is set for its worst contraction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing signs of stabilisation, its prime minister said on Thursday. After our most severe downturn since independence, we look forward to ...

From record foodgrain production to farmer protests, eventful year for growing agri sector

Indian agriculture sector achieved record foodgrain production and registered positive growth despite the coronavirus pandemic but the massive farmers protest at the borders of the national capital against the new farm laws overshadowed its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020