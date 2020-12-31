Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. blocks palm oil imports from Malaysia's Sime Darby over forced labour allegations

Sime Darby says its annual exports to the United States total about $5 million. In July, Hong Kong-based anti-trafficking group Liberty Shared petitioned the CBP to ban Sime Darby products, citing evidence of labour abuse.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:39 IST
U.S. blocks palm oil imports from Malaysia's Sime Darby over forced labour allegations

The United States has banned imports of palm oil from Malaysian producer Sime Darby Plantation from Wednesday over allegations of forced labour during production, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. The ban on Sime Darby, the world's largest palm oil company by land size and seen as a leader in sustainably produced palm oil, is another blow to an industry that has faced mounting allegations of labour and human rights abuses.

Palm oil, used in everything from food to cosmetics to biodiesel, is mainly produced in Malaysia and Indonesia, where the industry has been blamed for wide-scale deforestation and habitat destruction. The CBP said it had issued a 'withhold release order' on Sime Darby, which will allow it to detain shipments based on suspicion of forced labour involvement under longstanding U.S. laws aimed at combating human rights abuses.

Sime Darby said it was reviewing the statement to better understand any potential impact, and would engage with the agency to address the concerns raised. "The allegations made suggest a breach in the implementation of (Sime Darby's) own strict policies," it said on Thursday.

The company is committed to combating forced labour and has robust policies to protect workers' rights, it said. The CBP said the ban was based on a months-long investigation that suggested the presence of the International Labour Organization's forced labour indicators at Sime Darby plantations.

"We do believe that there are some issues that are systemic across all of Sime Darby's plantations," Ana Hinojosa, executive director of CBP's Trade Remedy Law Enforcement Directorate, told reporters. The ban could be lifted if remedial action is taken.

Sime Darby is the third Malaysian company to be slapped with a U.S. ban this year over forced labour allegations, after FGV Holdings, another Malaysian palm oil producer, and latex glove producer Top Glove. Malaysia relies on over 337,000 migrant workers from countries like Indonesia, India and Bangladesh to harvest palm fruit.

The CBP said the United States imported about $410 million worth of crude palm oil from Malaysia in the year to September 2020, accounting for just over 30% of total U.S. palm oil purchases. Sime Darby says its annual exports to the United States total about $5 million.

In July, Hong Kong-based anti-trafficking group Liberty Shared petitioned the CBP to ban Sime Darby products, citing evidence of labour abuse. Sime Darby said the allegations contradicted the group's public commitments to responsible agriculture and human rights. Shares in the company fell 3.5% on Thursday after the ban.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi virtually lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot through a video conference today. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Governor Gujarat Acharaya Devvrat, Chief Minister Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani were present on...

Intense cold wave to hit North India from Jan 7: IMD

Cold wave in North India will continue till January 2 and it will get intense from next week, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. The weather department also predicted light rain in eastern Rajasthan, Delhi, western Ut...

Singapore economy seeing signs of stabilisation, PM says

Singapores economy, which is set for its worst contraction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing signs of stabilisation, its prime minister said on Thursday. After our most severe downturn since independence, we look forward to ...

From record foodgrain production to farmer protests, eventful year for growing agri sector

Indian agriculture sector achieved record foodgrain production and registered positive growth despite the coronavirus pandemic but the massive farmers protest at the borders of the national capital against the new farm laws overshadowed its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020