Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamdhenu Group resumes 100pc operations at its plants

Kamdhenu Group on Thursday said it has resumed 100 per cent operations at its plants across the countryThe COVID-19 outbreak followed by the national lockdown, halted businesses across sectors for some time and impacted them severely, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:13 IST
Kamdhenu Group resumes 100pc operations at its plants

Kamdhenu Group on Thursday said it has resumed 100 per cent operations at its plants across the country

The COVID-19 outbreak followed by the national lockdown, halted businesses across sectors for some time and impacted them severely, the company said in a statement. After the unlocking phase started from the first week of June, the company initially had resumed 50 per cent of its manufacturing capacity post unlock phase-I, it said. By August, it stood at 80 per cent and 100 per cent by mid-December, it added. “We have resumed 100 per cent of our operations to pre-COVID capacity levels. Activities in construction and various projects have picked up and demand in the domestic market has surged. ''Our Paints business is also showing recovery in demand and working on full capacity,'' Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said. The Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group has a presence in steel and paints segment.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline TAP, the energy ministry said on Thursday, beginning its push into the lucrative energy market dominated by Russia.The project has the backing ...

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of July, 2020

Jul 1 New Delhi The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection. Jul 2 New...

Puducherry schools to be re-opened from Jan 4

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, officials said. As per a circular issued by the Puducherry administration, there will be regul...

ALIMCO contributes Rs 75 lakh to PM CARES Fund

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India ALIMCO has contributed Rs 75 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. ALIMCO is a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020