Kamdhenu Group resumes 100pc operations at its plants

Kamdhenu Group on Thursday said it has resumed 100 per cent operations at its plants across the country

The COVID-19 outbreak followed by the national lockdown, halted businesses across sectors for some time and impacted them severely, the company said in a statement. After the unlocking phase started from the first week of June, the company initially had resumed 50 per cent of its manufacturing capacity post unlock phase-I, it said. By August, it stood at 80 per cent and 100 per cent by mid-December, it added. “We have resumed 100 per cent of our operations to pre-COVID capacity levels. Activities in construction and various projects have picked up and demand in the domestic market has surged. ''Our Paints business is also showing recovery in demand and working on full capacity,'' Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said. The Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group has a presence in steel and paints segment.