Left Menu
Development News Edition

No gathering allowed in areas like Connaught Place, India Gate during night curfew: Police

No gatherings will be allowed in open public places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government on December 31 and January 1 due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain, police said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:38 IST
No gathering allowed in areas like Connaught Place, India Gate during night curfew: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

No gatherings will be allowed in open public places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government on December 31 and January 1 due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain, police said on Thursday. The night curfew will be clamped from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, and again from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2. ''Till 11 pm on December 31 and January 1, normal COVID-19 protocols are being followed and gatherings are allowed. But beyond 11 pm till 6 am on next day, public gathering is not allowed in places like Connaught Place and India Gate,'' Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

''Only the licensed premises have been exempted from this. They can continue to operate with their licence condition, including half the seating capacity and other COVID-19 protocols,'' Singhal said. Police will be deployed in large numbers and action taken against violations, he said, adding people are requested to spend New Year in the comfort of their homes as far as possible.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline TAP, the energy ministry said on Thursday, beginning its push into the lucrative energy market dominated by Russia.The project has the backing ...

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of July, 2020

Jul 1 New Delhi The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection. Jul 2 New...

Puducherry schools to be re-opened from Jan 4

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, officials said. As per a circular issued by the Puducherry administration, there will be regul...

ALIMCO contributes Rs 75 lakh to PM CARES Fund

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India ALIMCO has contributed Rs 75 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. ALIMCO is a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020