Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO begins crediting 8.5% interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Jan 1

The official further informed that the labour ministry has already sent the direction to credit the 8.5 per cent interest on EPF for 2019-20 to the EPFO and the body has already started crediting interest into members account for the last fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:57 IST
EPFO begins crediting 8.5% interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Jan 1

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday started crediting 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2019-20 for its over six crore members, a senior official said. A large number of members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) would be able to see their updated EPF accounts with credit of 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20, a senior official told PTI. The official further informed that the labour ministry has already sent the direction to credit the 8.5 per cent interest on EPF for 2019-20 to the EPFO and the body has already started crediting interest into members account for the last fiscal. Labour Minster Santosh Gangwar said, ''We had said that it would be our endeavour to provide 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2019-20. We have issued a notification to provide 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2019-20. We have also began the process to credit the said rate of interest into subscribers account.'' The minister also said that he has asked to ensure that all those members who are retiring on December 31, must get 8.5 per cent rate of interest (for 2019-20). The process for capital gains for payment of 0.35 per cent interest for 2019-20 has also been completed, he added.

''It (8.5 per cent interest) would comprise 8.15 per cent from debt income and balance 0.35 per cent (capital gain) from the sale of ETFs (exchange traded funds) subject to their redemption by 31st December, 2020,'' he said. Earlier in the day, Gangwar had approved the 8.5 per cent rate for last fiscal after receiving the finance ministry's concurrence. Thereafter the direction was sent to the EPFO for crediting the interest on EPF into the subscribers' accounts. In March this year, the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees headed by Gangwar had approved 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF for 2019-20.

Earlier in September this year, the EPFO had decided to split 8.5 per cent interest into two installments of 8.15 per cent and 0.35 per cent in its trustees meet headed by Gangwar. But later, the ministry decided to credit the entire 8.5 per cent into subscribers' accounts in one go..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of August, 2020

Aug 1 New Delhi Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Saturday in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related...

Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline TAP, the energy ministry said on Thursday, beginning its push into the lucrative energy market dominated by Russia.The project has the backing ...

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of July, 2020

Jul 1 New Delhi The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection. Jul 2 New...

Puducherry schools to be re-opened from Jan 4

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, officials said. As per a circular issued by the Puducherry administration, there will be regul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020