Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero Cycles seeks govt support amid component shortage, supply chain issues

The COVID 19 pandemic has triggered a significant demand surge for bicycles and e-bikes across the world, including in India, as people look for safer, personalised, and eco-friendly transport options, however, the shortage of raw material and components has meant that bicycle manufacturers are struggling to fulfill the surging demand, Hero Cycles said in a statement.The supply chain disruption in the aftermath of the pandemic, restrictions on Chinese imports, and the freight train obstruction in Punjab have resulted in a severe shortage of raw materials and inputs for the bicycle sector, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:45 IST
Hero Cycles seeks govt support amid component shortage, supply chain issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hero Cycles on Thursday sought government support for uninterrupted supply of components as well as help in localisation of high-end parts for bicycles and e-bikes in the country amid various disruptions. The COVID 19 pandemic has triggered a significant demand surge for bicycles and e-bikes across the world, including in India, as people look for safer, personalised, and eco-friendly transport options, however, the shortage of raw material and components has meant that bicycle manufacturers are struggling to fulfill the surging demand, Hero Cycles said in a statement.

The supply chain disruption in the aftermath of the pandemic, restrictions on Chinese imports, and the freight train obstruction in Punjab have resulted in a severe shortage of raw materials and inputs for the bicycle sector, it added. ''While on the one hand, we are witnessing a surging demand for bicycles and e-bikes; on the other hand, shortage of raw material and components is turning out to be a major hurdle for all bicycle manufacturers in India. This has resulted in increased waiting times for customers, particularly for high-end bicycles,'' Hero Motors Company (HMC) Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj M Munjal said.

Hero Cycles, with a manufacturing capacity of 60 lakh units per annum, is part of the HMC group. In this situation, the company urges the government to provide active support to the bicycle sector to be able to overcome these challenges, he added. ''Firstly, we need all freight train movement to Punjab to resume completely, allowing us access to raw materials. Secondly, the bicycle sector needs government support in localising component manufacturing and reducing dependence on foreign supplies, particularly from China,'' Munjal said.

Estimates suggest that India imports bicycle parts worth over USD 70 million annually. In recent years, the country's bicycle industry has come to rely heavily on China for imports of components and high-end parts. Diversifying supply lines and establishing a strong localised component manufacturing sector should be a top priority for the bicycle industry in the current climate, Munjal said.

''The government must support this endeavour initially through fiscal and non-fiscal measures until the sector develops robust manufacturing capacity of its own. A favourable duty structure and support for R&D and innovation is key,'' he added. The government must also create a conducive and business-friendly environment and ensure ease of starting and conducting business to attract global component manufacturers to establish facilities in India, Munjal noted.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary says will not use Russian vaccine due to lack of capacity

Hungary will buy vaccines either through the European Unions procurement mechanism or directly from China because Russia does not have enough capacity to manufacture vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Hun...

Ukraine seeks 16 mln COVID vaccine doses under COVAX scheme

Ukraine hopes to double the eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses guaranteed under the global COVAX scheme, set up to provide vaccines to poorer countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Eight million doses we are guaranteed...

PREVIEW-Real Madrid's character to be tested by rampant Celta Vigo

After being knocked down from a six-game winning streak with a surprise draw at Elche, La Liga champions Real Madrid have the misfortune to be facing a resurgent Celta Vigo in their next game on Saturday. After scrapping their way to surviv...

Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away

Ace mountaineer Colonel Narendra Bull Kumar, 87, who helped India secure the Siachen Glacier, passed away on Thursday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi due to age-related illness. Col Kumar, who was awarded the Kirti C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020