Left Menu
Development News Edition

BEL signs contract with Indian Navy to supply laser dazzlers

The Defence Ministry in a statement said that this weapon has been indigenously designed and developed for the first time, and it also dazzles and distracts aircraftUAVs Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.It stated that the Bharat Electronics Limited BEL had earlier in December won the contract to supply the laser dazzlers to the Indian Navy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:25 IST
BEL signs contract with Indian Navy to supply laser dazzlers

The Bharat Electronics Limited signed a contract with the Indian Navy on Thursday to supply 20 laser dazzlers, a non-lethal weapon for warning and stopping suspicious vehicles, boats and aircraft. The Defence Ministry in a statement said that this weapon has been indigenously designed and developed for the first time, and it also ''dazzles and distracts aircraft/UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)''.

It stated that the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) had earlier in December won the contract to supply the laser dazzlers to the Indian Navy. ''It (laser dazzlers) is capable of dazzle and thereby, suppress the person's/optical sensor's action with disability glare in case of non-compliance to orders. It disorients/ confuses/blinds a person temporarily. It also dazzles and distracts aircraft/UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),'' the statement said. These weapons would be manufactured in the BEL's plant in Pune. ''The BEL has signed a contract with the Indian Navy for initially supplying 20 Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation Dazzlers (laser dazzlers) in New Delhi today,'' the statement said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies

The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in US history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died in California. He was 80. Samuel Little, who had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, died at a California hospital...

EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row

The European Union will seek a swift resolution of a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, saying that new U.S. tariffs have damaged talks with the Trump administration.The Commission, which coordinates...

Kohli and Smith are best, surprising and humbling to overtake them: Williamson

Talismanic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says it is surprising and humbling to leapfrog star Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. Williamson 890 gained 13 rating points ...

Ensure implementation of Kisan Kalyan Mission: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said. According to a spokesperson, the CM asked officials to organise exhibitions and fairs under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020