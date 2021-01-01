Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Hollywood film financier, pledged to divest at least $94 million worth of investments in 43 entities to avoid conflicts of interest when he was appointed to Trump's Cabinet.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 07:44 IST
Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, earned at least $7 million from speaking engagements over the past two years, according to disclosures posted on Thursday. Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, disclosed the more than 50 speaking gigs, including to government-regulated Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barclays Plc and hedge fund Citadel LLC, as part of a set of documents that move her candidacy closer to consideration by the U.S. Senate.

In another filing to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Yellen said she would seek written authorizations to participate in substantive issues involving such firms. Yellen agreed to resign from her position as a consultant for Australian investment firm Magellan Financial Group Ltd if she is confirmed by the Senate. She also outlined several divestments in public company stock that she would implement if she is confirmed.

The Treasury Department has broad regulatory powers over financial companies. High-profile former government officials like Yellen, who was appointed as Fed chair by Democratic President Barack Obama and served in the role until 2018, often take paid speaking jobs after their retirement from public service. President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Hollywood film financier, pledged to divest at least $94 million worth of investments in 43 entities to avoid conflicts of interest when he was appointed to Trump's Cabinet. In his confirmation hearings, Mnuchin was attacked for failing to promptly disclose that he was a director of an offshore business vehicle domiciled in the Cayman Islands and owned more than $100 million in real estate.

Senator Ron Wyden, the senior Democrat on the committee that will evaluate Yellen, said she has shared views in a range of forums, from media interviews to speaking engagements, and has been fully transparent. “Secretary-designate Yellen is one of the world’s top economic minds, and her perspective on economic matters has been widely sought after since she left the Federal Reserve," Wyden said.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

General Assembly approves $3.2 billion UN budget for 2021

The General Assembly body dealing with UN administrative and budgetary matters Fifth Committee had discussed and approved the budget this afternoon before the plenary voted in favour of the financial plan.Back in October, the UN chief had p...

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chiense telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, it said in a statement httpsir.theic...

UN health agency clears COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Regulatory experts convened by the World Health Organization WHO from around the world and UN agencys own teams reviewed the data on the PfizerBioNTech vaccine and found on Thursday that it met WHOs must-have criteria for safety and efficac...

Cricket-NZ's Henry replaces injured Wagner for second Pakistan test

Canterbury fast bowler Matt Henry was called up to the New Zealand squad for the second test against Pakistan, starting on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, to replace the injured Neil Wagner, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021