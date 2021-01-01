ATF price up 3.7%, LPG unchanged

Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was hiked by 3.7 per cent, the third increase in rates in one month on firming international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by Rs 1,817.62 per kilolitre, or 3.69 per cent, to Rs 50,978.78 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the third increase in price since December 1, 2020. Rates had gone up by 7.6 per cent (Rs 3,288.38 per kl) on December 1 and by 6.3 per cent (Rs 2,941.5 per kl) on December 16. ATF prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month based on the average price of benchmark international rate and foreign exchange rate in the preceding fortnight.

In Mumbai, ATF price on Friday went up to Rs 49,083.65 from Rs 47,266.02 per kl. Prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Increase in price of ATF, which makes for close to 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, will put additional burden on airlines that have been struggling to return to normal business after Covid-19 lockdown had halted their operations. After rising by Rs 100 per cylinder last month, cooking gas LPG rates were unchanged on Friday.

Non-subsidised LPG will continue to be priced at Rs 694 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Prior to the price increase in December, rates had remained unchanged at Rs 594 a cylinder since July. This was the same rate at which subsidised LPG refills are also sold.

Since May, most cooking gas customers have not received subsidies as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increases brought parity between subsidised and market rates. A subsidised cooking gas cylinder was priced at Rs 497 in Delhi in June 2019. Since then, prices have cumulatively gone up by Rs 147.

However, the increase in rates in December meant that the government had to resume paying subsidies to consumers. Petrol and diesel prices, which are supposed to be revised daily, remained unchanged for the 25th straight day.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 83.71 in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 73.87.