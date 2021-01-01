Two killed as motorcycle rams into truck in Bengal

Left Menu
PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 01-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:03 IST
Two men on a motorcycle were killed after their two-wheeler rammed into a truck from behind in West Bengal's Alipurduar district early on Friday, police said. The accident took place in Rangalibazna area when their motorcycle, coming from Birpara, crashed into the truck which was parked on the roadside due to a breakdown, a senior police officer said.

The two, identified as Pradip and Nirmal Oraon, were residents of Madarihat area and went to Birpara for the New Year celebrations, he said. The bodies of the two were sent to Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem, the officer added.

