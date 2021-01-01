N Suresh Krishnan ceases to be MCFL managing director

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd (MCFL) on Friday said N Suresh Krishnan has ceased to be the managing director of the company from January 1st as his tenure of five years has been completed

In a regulatory filing, MCFL said Krishnan ''has completed his tenure of five years as managing director of the company on December 31, 2020.'' ''Accordingly, with effect from January 1, 2021, N Suresh Krishnan ceased to be the managing director of the company. However, he continues to be non-executive director of the company,'' it added

With effect from Friday, the composition of the board of directors will be as follows: Akshay Poddar (non-executive director & chairman); N Suresh Krishnan (non-executive director); DA Prasanna (independent director); Dipankar Chatterji (independent director); Rita Menon (independent director); K Prabhakar Rao (director-works, a whole time director).