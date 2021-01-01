Thane woman gets back gold leaf lost in train 15 years ago

The railway police have managed toreturn a gold leaf with an image of Lord Ganesh embossed on itto a Thane woman who lost it during suburban train travel in2005, an official said on Friday

It weighed 5.80 milligrams, and though it was worthonly Rs 400 at the time, and Rs 25,000 now, the sentimentalvalue of the good-luck charm was far higher, the woman hadtold police, he said

''On the eve of New Year, we managed to return the leafwith the Ganesh embossment to Diva resident Reshma Amrute. Wevisited her home several times, but later, after lot ofefforts, including looking up Aadhaar records etc, we foundshe had moved to Mangaon in Raigad,'' Thane railway policesenior inspector NG Khadkikar said.