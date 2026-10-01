Analysts expect third-quarter earnings for Europe's ​blue-chip companies to rise ​19.4% from a ‌year ago, driven ​largely by the energy sector, although growth is set to slow down from the ‌second quarter, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday.

Excluding energy, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to grow 9.9%, with makers of cyclical consumer products ‌growing the fastest, followed by the technology sector for which analysts ‌have raised their growth forecast to 23.8% from 13.1% in July.