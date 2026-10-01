Europe's earnings growth seen easing from Q2 levels ahead of peak reporting season
Analysts expect third-quarter earnings for Europe's blue-chip companies to rise 19.4% from a year ago, driven largely by the energy sector, although growth is set to slow down from the second quarter, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday.
Excluding energy, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to grow 9.9%, with makers of cyclical consumer products growing the fastest, followed by the technology sector for which analysts have raised their growth forecast to 23.8% from 13.1% in July.