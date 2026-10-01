Europe's earnings growth seen easing from Q2 levels ahead of peak reporting season

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 17:09 IST
Europe's earnings growth seen easing from Q2 levels ahead of peak reporting season

Analysts expect third-quarter earnings for Europe's ​blue-chip companies to rise ​19.4% from a ‌year ago, driven ​largely by the energy sector, although growth is set to slow down from the ‌second quarter, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday.

Excluding energy, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to grow 9.9%, with makers of cyclical consumer products ‌growing the fastest, followed by the technology sector for which analysts ‌have raised their growth forecast to 23.8% from 13.1% in July.

TRENDING

1
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

Global
2
North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blas...

Global
3
US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

Global
4
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Roads for Less: Brazil’s Performance Contracts Offer a New Playbook for Highway Investment

Can Automation Keep China’s Factories at Home and Rewrite the Future of Global Manufacturing?

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026