627 passengers who arrived from abroad quarantined in Mumbai

The BMC has made seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for those arriving from these regions in the wake of discovery of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.Some 715 travelers were allowed to proceed to other states, the official said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:00 IST
Of 1,435 passengers who arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Europe, Middle East and South Africa on Friday, 627 were quarantined in the city, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. A total of 1,435 travelers from these three regions landed at the Mumbai airport by 18 flights during the day, he said.

As many as 627 of them were quarantined as per the BMC's protocol for dealing with those who have arrived from Europe, Middle East and South Africa, whie 93 were exempted, the official said. The BMC has made seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for those arriving from these regions in the wake of discovery of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

