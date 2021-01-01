VE Commercial Vehicles' Dec sales dip 3 pc to 4,892 units

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 4,892 units in December. The company had sold 5,042 units in the same month of the previous year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing. Total domestic sales stood at 4,069 units last month as compared to 4,410 units in December 2019, a dip of 7.7 per cent, it added. Total exports last month stood at 618 units as against 500 units in the same month of 2019, up 23.6 per cent.