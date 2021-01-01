Left Menu
FSSAI gives more time for compliance with calcium, magnesium limits in packaged drinking water

Food regulator FSSAI has extended the deadline by six months till July 1, 2021 for the food business operators FBOs to comply with the regulations related to limit of calcium and magnesium in packaged drinking water, other than mineral water.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Food regulator FSSAI has extended the deadline by six months till July 1, 2021 for the food business operators (FBOs) to comply with the regulations related to limit of calcium and magnesium in packaged drinking water, other than mineral water. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had earlier extended the deadline to July 1, 2020 and subsequently till January 1, 2021.

FSSAI said in a statement that representation has been received from a section of stakeholders requesting for further extension of time since FBOs are not yet prepared to comply with regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ''It has been decided to further extend the timeline for compliance related to limits of calcium and magnesium for the standards of Packaged Drinking Water (other than mineral water) up to July 1,'' the regulator said.

These standards on packaged drinking water are prescribed in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) fourth amendment regulations, 2019..

