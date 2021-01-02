Wardwizard Group Expands it’s presence in Eastern India

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Ltd (BSE: 538970) announces its expansion in eastern geography of India. With the brand Joy E bikes & Vyom Innovations already recognised & successful in western parts of India, it was a matter of time to announce the expansion. The company will cater to the growing public demand of the states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam of eco-friendly bikes and home appliances. In the previous month, Joy E-Bike received the honour of being dubbed as one of the best brands of the year 2020 by Economic Times. This was majorly due to the brand's extensive rise in popularity and the rapidly growing number of joyful customers who are extremely happy with their e-bikes. On the other hand, Mr. Yatin Gupte (MD & CEO) has been recognised as Asia's Most Promising CEO at the Asian Business Conclave 2020, by Economic Times. Earlier this year, Mr. Yatin Gupte was also recognised as one of "India's Game Changer" by Forbes magazine. 2020 for Wardwizard Group was indeed a year of celebrations! Commenting on the development Mr. Yatin Gupte (MD &CEO) stated "With the good amount of market share and good customer feedback in western India, we hope to have a good start and flourish ourselves in eastern region as well. We have already laid out a vision of empowering 3500+ entrepreneurs in 2021-2022, expansion to Eastern parts of India is just a beginning. We are now all set and excited to expand our two brands Joy-E bike and Vyom innovations in the regions of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. We believe it will be a huge market for our products.'' Wardwizard is an innovation-driven company which is India's First BSE listed EV manufacturing company. With a philosophy to provide clean and greener alternatives to our current ways of life, the two-star products, Joy E-Bikes and Vyom Innovations were formed. Through Joy E-Bikes, the company has been providing a greener alternative to traditional fuel-driven bikes. On the other hand, through Vyom Innovations, the focus is to provide consumers with lesser power consuming home appliances that are also centered towards the betterment of their health.

Being present in 25+major cities and expanding day-by-day, Wardwizard Group is the only Electric vehicle manufacturing company in India with 10+ vehicle models. They are also coming up with 4 new electric vehicles in our new high-performance segment. Under Make In India initiative, their new OEM plant will help new budding electric vehicle brands to get the units manufactured and assembled locally lowering the major costs involved.