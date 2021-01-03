Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to approve 50 driving training schools in Maha: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his department would give approval to 50 driving training schools in Maharashtra and requested the state government to establish them in tribal and rural areas.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:52 IST
Ready to approve 50 driving training schools in Maha: Gadkari
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his department would give approval to 50 driving training schools in Maharashtra and requested the state government to establish them in tribal and rural areas. Speaking at the inauguration of the Nagpur Rural RTO building, Gadkari said the state government should send a proposal on these driving training schools and he would approve them.

''These schools should be opened in areas like Gadchiroli, Thane, tribal and rural parts where there isn't much employment,'' he said. Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways, also said the state government would be given assistance to improve road engineering, especially of highways.

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab spoke on the need for reducing road accidents, and informed the gathering that 80 out of 115 RTO services were now online..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new COVID-19 wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.W...

First time such arrogant govt in power, must withdraw farm laws unconditionally: Sonia

The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of being apathetic towards farmers protesting the new farm laws in harsh weather conditions, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying that for the first time since independence such an arrogant governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021