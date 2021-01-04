Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' protest: Several roads remain closed in Delhi

They advised commuters to take alternative routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders.Farmers from different states have been camping at various border points of Delhi for 40 days now to demand the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September and a legal backing for the minimum support price MSP The farmers had a difficult morning on Sunday as overnight rains left their tents waterlogged, firewood and blankets soaked, and intensified the cold.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:05 IST
Farmers' protest: Several roads remain closed in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Routes connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida via Ghazipur and Chilla borders remained partially closed on Monday due to the farmers' protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms, the traffic police said. They advised commuters to take alternative routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders.

Farmers from different states have been camping at various border points of Delhi for 40 days now to demand the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September and a legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP) The farmers had a difficult morning on Sunday as overnight rains left their tents waterlogged, firewood and blankets soaked, and intensified the cold. However, the farmers have said the weather will not dampen their spirit and they will continue the protest till their demands are met. Since the farmers arrived at the national capital's borders in late November, the Delhi Traffic Police has been posting alerts on its official Twitter handle to inform commuters about road closures across the city.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the traffic police said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed for traffic movement. ''Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44,'' it said.

''The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni Borders,'' it said. The traffic police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic movement.

''Jhatikara Border is open only for LMV (Cars/Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement,'' it said in another tweet. According to the traffic police, people travelling to Haryana can take the routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

After five rounds of inconclusive talks, the government and 40 farmer unions reached some common ground during the sixth round of negotiations on December 30 to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning. However, the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. The seventh round of talks between the government and farmer unions is scheduled to be held later on Monday.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. The developme...

Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021