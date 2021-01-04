HydL&Trocarbon Engineering bags over Rs 7,000 cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Left Menu
LT Hydrocarbon Engineering LTHE on Monday said it has bagged an over to Rs 7,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd HRRL, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation HPCL and Government of Rajasthan, for setting up a dual feed cracker unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:45 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) on Monday said it has bagged an over to Rs 7,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan, for setting up a dual feed cracker unit. The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that as per its classification, the mega project is worth over Rs 7,000 crore.

''L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan,'' L&T said in a regulatory filing. L&T said the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a dual feed cracker unit (DFCU) for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. ''The DFCU is the biggest EPCC contract awarded in the country to date in the refinery and petrochemical sector,'' the company added. The DFCU is used to convert Refinery Naphtha and Offgases to produce polymer grade Ethylene and Propylene by the process of thermal cracking. Shares of L&T were trading 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 1,161.95 apiece on BSE.

