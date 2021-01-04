Left Menu
Former Cognizant exec Rajeev Kumar Mehta appointed Hexaware Non-Executive Chairman

Mehta previously served as the President of Cognizant, where he took Cognizant from being a small regional IT firm to more than USD 16 billion in revenue.

Hexaware Technologies on Monday said it has elevated current board member Rajeev Kumar Mehta as Non-Executive Chairman. Also, Hexaware founder Atul Nishar will step down from his current role as Chairman and will continue with the company as Chairman Emeritus.

Mehta previously served as the President of Cognizant, where he took Cognizant from being a small regional IT firm to more than USD 16 billion in revenue. During his tenure in the company, he held a variety of roles including Group CEO – IT Services and Group CEO – Industries and Markets. ''Having had the privilege of founding Hexaware close to three decades ago and continuing as Chairman under the ownership of Baring Private Equity Asia, I welcome Rajeev as Chairman and wish him the best of luck in leading the Board to continue to grow Hexaware and its capabilities,'' Nishar said in a statement.

Mehta said: ''I await the opportunity of working with Baring Private Equity Asia, the board and management team to continue to transform Hexaware, with its investments behind high quality technical talent and digital technologies focused on its strategy of 'Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experience''. Previously listed on BSE and NSE, Hexaware's shares ceased to be listed on these bourses from November 9, 2020.

