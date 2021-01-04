Couple found hanging from tree in UP

The bodies of a couple were on Monday found hanging from a tree at Alaulpur village in Bilhaur area here, police said. The deceased have been identified as Vikas Singh (22) and Aarti (19).

The exact cause of their death is not known yet, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said, adding that they did not leave behind any suicide note. Initial probe revealed that the duo had fallen in love a few years ago, he said.

The incident is being investigated, the SP added.