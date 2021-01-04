UK shopper numbers down 23.3% last week vs week before -Springboard

UK shopper numbers down 23.3% last week vs week before -SpringboardReuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:39 IST
Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell 23.3% in the week to Jan. 2 versus the previous week, reflecting tightened government restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.
It said footfall was 55.7% lower than in the same week last year.
