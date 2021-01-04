Left Menu
Development News Edition

HMSI reports 3 pc rise in December sales at 2,63,027 units

The OctoberDecember quarter stood out as the first quarter of positive YoY sales for Honda. Hondas Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 per cent on YoY basis to 11,49,101 units in Q3, FY21 from 10,91,299 units in the same period last year, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:04 IST
HMSI reports 3 pc rise in December sales at 2,63,027 units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported 3 per cent increase in total sales in December 2020 at 2,63,027 units. The company had sold total 2,55,283 units in the same month in 2019, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 2,42,046 units as against 2,30,197 units in December 2019, a growth of 5 per cent, it added. ''Signalling to demand recovery continuing post the festival season, Honda's two-wheeler YoY (year-on-year) sales uptick continued for the fifth consecutive month in December as well,'' the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said,''After the positive retail and wholesale traction in December'20, we enter 2021 with a new hope. The 3rd quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time.'' He further said,''The next two quarters too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time. ''However, we are all geared up for 2021 – Honda's momentous 20th Anniversary year in India. With multiple brand new and exciting offerings in the pipeline, Honda will delight riders across categories with new Joy of Riding,'' Guleria said.

HMSI said while the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal put business on pause mode, the second quarter was about stabilising the ecosystem and meeting the pent-up demand. ''The October–December quarter stood out as the first quarter of positive YoY sales for Honda. Honda's Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 per cent on YoY basis to 11,49,101 units in Q3, FY'21 from 10,91,299 units in the same period last year,'' it said.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TOPS sanctions specialised equipment for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS has sanctioned financial proposals worth INR 7.04 lakhs for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. The table tennis player was included in TOPS in November 2020. She participates in the F4 category of ...

Indigenous COVID vaccine demonstrates benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat, asserts Vice President

A day after the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI gave its nod for the emergency use approval for two indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday termed it as Indias leap of science and man...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK first to roll out AstraZeneca shotsBritain began vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot on Monday in a world first, as a new surge of c...

When Indian scientists do something for public welfare, Congress has problems: Sambit Patra

After the drug regulator of the country gave in principle approval for restricted emergency use to two indigenously made vaccines, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that when Indias scientists develop thing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021