Iranian economy enters 3rd consecutive year of recession after triple-shock
High inflation placed additional economic stress on lower-income households following a sharp depreciation of the currency.World Bank | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:38 IST
The Iranian economy entered a third consecutive year of recession following the triple-shock of sanctions, oil market collapse and Coronavirus (COVID-19).
High inflation placed additional economic stress on lower-income households following a sharp depreciation of the currency. As Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surged, stricter measures were enforced in Fall 2020 and new social transfers were announced.
This Iran Economic Monitor (IEM) provides an update on key economic developments and policies. It examines these economic developments and policies in a longer-term and global context and assesses their implications for the outlook for the country.
Its coverage has ranged from the macroeconomy to financial markets to indicators of human welfare and development.
The Special Focus chapter of this report presents recent poverty figures and assesses the welfare and poverty impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Iran.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- COVID-19
- economy
- Coronavirus
- Iran Economic Monitor
ALSO READ
Australia's New South Wales records 30 new COVID-19 cases as Sydney outbreak grows
China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier
S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak
Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults
Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults