Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladbrokes owner says MGM's $11 billion takeover bet undervalues company

MGM and Britain's Entain, formerly known as GVC, have had a joint venture since 2018, when they set up an online betting platform in the United States. MGM's proposed offer of 1,383 pence per Entain share implies a deal value of 8.09 billion pounds ($11.08 billion), according to Reuters calculations, representing a 22% premium to Entain's last close.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:15 IST
Ladbrokes owner says MGM's $11 billion takeover bet undervalues company

Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Monday that an $11 billion takeover approach from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts significantly undervalued its business, as companies move to capitalise on an expected boom in U.S. sports betting. The United States is widely viewed as the next big growth market following a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on sports betting. U.S. companies have sought partnerships to tap European expertise, including Caesars Entertainment's 2.9 billion pound deal for Britain's William Hill in September.

Online betting has also enjoyed a further boost as COVID-19 restrictions encouraged locked-down customers to play more from home when casinos and betting shops were off limits. MGM and Britain's Entain, formerly known as GVC, have had a joint venture since 2018, when they set up an online betting platform in the United States.

MGM's proposed offer of 1,383 pence per Entain share implies a deal value of 8.09 billion pounds ($11.08 billion), according to Reuters calculations, representing a 22% premium to Entain's last close. Entain shares jumped as much as 28% to an all-time high of 1,455 pence, leading gainers on the UK blue-chip index.

A deal would raise questions over the future of Entain's UK high street betting shops after Caesars said it could sell off William Hill's non-U.S. operations. However, an Entain spokesman told Reuters there was no detail on that yet.

"Entain is a far more global and more integrated operation – operating online gaming sites around the world as well as a high street estate. That makes folding the non-US operations into MGM or spinning them off separately a far greater challenge," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett said. U.S. PROSPECTS

DraftKings, whose backers include basketball great Michael Jordan, and Flutter Entertainment's FanDuel are among the other businesses fighting for supremacy in the growing U.S. gambling market. Entain said it received multiple proposals from MGM, with the latest one being MGM's offer of 0.6 of its shares for each Entain share. Under the proposal, Entain shareholders will own about 41.5% of the enlarged MGM.

MGM's proposal is backed by billionaire mogul Barry Diller's IAC group, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the proposal on Sunday. It follows an earlier all-cash proposal worth about $10 billion that was also rejected, it said. Davy Research analysts also said the proposal undervalued Entain's operations, including its prospects in the United States, adding that MGM's flexibility and ability to improve its offer will be key.

MGM made no comment on Monday. Entain has itself expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions and owns the bwin, Coral and Eurobet brands. It has asked MGM for more information on the strategic rationale for a combination.

"It would be no surprise if the predator were to put a bigger wad down on the table," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said. Las Vegas-based MGM has indicated that a limited partial cash alternative would also be made available to Entain shareholders, Entain said. ($1 = 0.7301 pounds)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre starts Sagarmala Seaplane Services project with potential airline operators

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday kicked off the ambitious project of Sagarmala Seaplane Services SSPS with potential airline operators. The Ministry is initiating the process of commencing operations of the seaplane servi...

Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark appro...

Man found hanging in industrial unit premises in Palghar

The highly decomposed body of a man was found hanging in the premises of a company in Boisar area of Palghar district on Monday, police said. Lalsingh Bahura had gone missing after attending work in the unit on December 29, a Boisar police ...

BJP, AAP indulge in blame game over demolition of temple at Delhi's Chandni Chowk

The BJP and the AAP blamed each other on Monday over the demolition of a temple at Delhis Chandni Chowk, with the saffron party saying its leaders will meet the lieutenant governor soon to demand reconstruction of the structure. At a press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021