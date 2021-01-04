Goods train derails in Chhattisgarh s Bastar; traffic hit

Three locomotives and 17 wagons of a goods train derailed on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam route in Chhattisgarhs Naxal-hit Bastar district on Monday, disrupting traffic on the section, a senior police official said. No casualties were reported in the incident, which took place around 5:30 pm near Dilmili railway station, when the iron ore-laden goods train was heading to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Kirandul (Dantewada), he said.

Movement of trains has been disrupted between Jagdalpur and Kirandul due to the derailment, he said. It will take some time to restore train services as Dilmili is located deep inside forests and is a Naxal-affected area, he added.

Prima facie, it seems the incident occurred due to mechanical reasons, the official said, denying the role of Maoists in it as of now. However, the exact cause of the derailment will be known only after an investigation by Railway personnel, the police official said.