Major U.S. airlines back 'global' COVID-19 testing requirements -letter

A group representing major U.S. airlines on Monday backed a proposal by public health officials to implement a global testing program requiring negative tests before most international air passengers return to the United States, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 01:50 IST
Airlines for America, a group that represents American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other major carriers also urged the Trump administration in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence "to move ahead with recommendations to rescind current entry restrictions on travelers from Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil as soon as possible. These entry restrictions should be removed concurrently with the testing program."

In November, Reuters reported that the White House was considering rescinding restrictions that ban most non U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from the 26 members of the Schengen area that allow travel across open borders, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. "We believe a well-planned program focused on increasing testing of travelers to the United States will further these objectives in a much more effective way than the blanket travel restrictions currently in place," the airlines' letter said.

Airlines support a Centers Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) proposal to implement "a global program to require testing for travelers to the United States," the letter added. A senior administration official said the CDC proposal to expand international testing requirements faces significant opposition from people at senior levels of the administration, including in Pence's office.

The CDC on Dec. 28 began requiring all airline passengers arriving from Britain - including U.S. citizens - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure. Airlines are seeking at least 14 days before new requirements take effect and "consideration of inadequate testing and results availability in specific countries rather than a blanket worldwide requirement is also needed," the letter said.

