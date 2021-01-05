IndusInd Bank's loans grow by 3.2 pc in Q3

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank said on Tuesday its net advances grew to Rs 2.07 lakh crore at the end of December compared with Rs 2.01 lakh crore in the preceding quarter. Deposits grew to Rs 2.39 lakh crore from Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the same period, the bank said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

Of these, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers totalled Rs 85,914 crore on December 31 last year as compared to Rs 75,610 crore in September-end. The share of CASA (current account saving account) deposits stood at 40.5 per cent in December quarter compared with 40.4 per cent in the September quarter, the bank said in a limited review by statutory auditors.

At 12:40 pm, IndusInd Bank's stock was trading 1.1 per cent higher at Rs 907.70 per unit. (ANI)

Also Read: Amazon shuts New Jersey facility till Dec. 26 as virus cases rise among workers