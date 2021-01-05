Left Menu
Development News Edition

GeM using AI, blockchain tech to become more dynamic: Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 5 PTI Public procurement portal GeM is using high-end technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and blockchain to make the portal more dynamic and help both buyers and sellers for smooth transactions, a senior official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:01 IST
GeM using AI, blockchain tech to become more dynamic: Kumar
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Public procurement portal GeM is using high-end technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and blockchain to make the portal more dynamic and help both buyers and sellers for smooth transactions, a senior official said. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

GeM CEO Talleen Kumar also said the number of startups registered with the portal has more than doubled to 7,900 in 2020 on account of steps being taken by the platform to attract budding entrepreneurs. ''As on December 31, 2020, there are 7,900 startups now with cumulative transaction value of Rs 2,256 crore compared to 3,849 startups with a cumulative order value of Rs 938 crore a year ago,'' he said.

He added that overall, there are over 49,000 buyers, 9.36 lakh sellers and over 20 lakh products at the platform. About use of modern technology tools, he said in the procurement of drugs or medicines by government organisations, GeM has identified blockchain as the go-to technology to introduce a safe, distributed infrastructure for supply chain.

Procurement of drugs or medicines in bulk is currently not available on GeM as traceability and authenticity in the supply chain for drugs are paramount in the procurement by government organisations. '' A blockchain project for Proof of Concept for showcasing product supply chain visibility and traceability in procurement of medicines in bulk in two districts of Uttar Pradesh...and by establishments under the Director General, Armed Forced Medical Services (DGAFMS) is currently underway,'' he told PTI.

He added that this Proof of Concept exercise was undertaken to develop and demonstrate Track and Trace for drugs using blockchain wherein a certain manufacturer will move the required drugs to buyer warehouses and these drugs would subsequently be issued to associated health centres. The projects will be completed in 4-6 weeks.

Further, he said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used in the form of natural language processing for procurement planning and monitoring and for effective and efficient search. It will also be used in areas including catalogue management; automatic tagging and text description; procurement planning, predictive analytics and monitoring; market sanity, fraud and anomaly detection.

Besides, the AI tool will be used for customer mapping and behaviour prediction; product recommendation engine; and customer service automation including help desk/ call centre. Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytics, are listed on the portal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lionsgate Play sets India premiere of 'Normal People' on January 8

Popular Irish drama Normal People is set to premiere in India on January 8 on the newly launched Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming service said on Tuesday. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the critically-acclaimed show...

India's largest omni-channel meat brand, Nandu's launches ready-to-cook biryanis

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 5 ANIBusinessWire India The melting pot of flavours, biryani is more than just a dish. It has the extraordinary ability to evoke feelings of supreme bliss - merely at the mention of mouth-watering biryani ...

Mutual funds asset base rises 7.6 pc to Rs 29.71 lakh cr in Dec qtr

Mutual funds asset base rose by 7.6 per cent to 29.71 lakh crore in the quarter ended December, mainly on account of the rally in equity markets. The average asset under management AAUM of the industry, comprising 45 players, was at Rs 27.6...

Movies for kids/children in 2021 for more fun amid pandemic

The year 2020 has undeniably changed world history in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic from Chinas Wuhan. This persisting plight continues to play havoc with the future of todays kids globally. We may have already stepped into 2021, but our he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021