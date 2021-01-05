Cryptocurrency news at OctaFX: Trading upgrades and new entries (BCH & XRP)

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): After having Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on offer for some time, the Forex broker OctaFX has decided to include some more. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) are the most recent entries. Right on time, if you consider the current cryptocurrency bull market and bitcoin itself, reaching an all-time high of USD 24,209 on 20 December 2020. Many altcoins have already had decisive price runs, whereas the blockchain community expects other altcoins to have theirs very soon.

After the American cryptocurrency Ripple just had an impressive run, OctaFX deemed it the right time to add this crypto asset to its trading pool. Just to remind anyone who missed last month's news: Ripple jumped from the beginning of November to 25 November 2020, from USD 0.239 to USD 0.692. An increase of almost 300 per cent in the course of merely twenty days. The second entry is Bitcoin Cash. Brought to life in 2017 by a hard fork from the original bitcoin, it managed to assert its own position on the market. In the course of the last three years, it was trading in price ranges down from USD 75 and up to USD 4,355.

Both Ripple, as well as Bitcoin Cash, will be available to trade on OctaFX via the platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Another significant upgrade concerns the cryptocurrencies already in use at OctaFX, like Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Where there was leverage to trade them at the ratio of 1:2, soon the Forex broker will introduce leverage of up to 1:10. A meaningful incentive to trade more actively with these new assets.

OctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than 3.5 million traders. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance.

